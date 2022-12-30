Bismarck woman pleads guilty to child abuse

A Bismarck woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of felony child abuse filed after medical workers reported to authorities that her 5-month-old baby had skull fractures that were not accidental.

Station at first denied but later admitted to police in October 2021 that she struck the child, according to an affidavit. She allegedly grabbed the crying child from a swing, threw the baby to a couch and “slammed her open hand” on top of the child’s head, police said. The child after sleeping for two hours awoke with rigid arms, convulsing hands, and eyes that were fixed to the left and unresponsive, according to authorities.