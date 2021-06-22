Bismarck woman gets probation for leaving kids home alone, stabbing ex-husband

A Bismarck woman accused in November of leaving her children home alone while she stalked and stabbed her ex-husband has been sentenced to two years on probation.

An attempted murder charge against Melanie Nimley, 44, was amended to aggravated assault, court records show. She also pleaded guilty Monday to two terrorizing charges and one count of contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor. All the felony charges were amended to misdemeanors, according to court records.

Nimley was accused of waiting in her ex-husband’s car outside a convenience store, a Bismarck police officer testified at her earlier preliminary hearing. She allegedly put a knife to his throat as he drove her home. He grabbed at the knife and suffered a cut to his cheek. Nimley then allegedly stabbed him near his right shoulder blade and caused him to lose control of the car, the officer said. The ex-husband was able to take the knife from her and get out of the car before police arrived.

Nimley’s three children -- including one infant -- were left unattended during the incident, police said.