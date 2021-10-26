Bismarck woman facing 3rd charge of DUI with a minor

A 35-year-old Bismarck woman who police say failed roadside sobriety tests has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs with a minor in the car.

It’s the second time this year Myrriah Gray Eagle has been accused of drunken driving with a child in the car, court records show. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI with a minor in 2019.

Law enforcement on Friday stopped Gray Eagle on state Highway 1804 when her car crossed fog lines and did not stay in one lane, according to an affidavit. Police found marijuana in a bag and marijuana cigarette butts in the car, the affidavit states. A young girl was in the back seat.

Gray Eagle is charged with felony DUI with a minor and an infraction for possession of marijuana. An attorney isn’t listed for her in court records.

Gray Eagle in August pleaded not guilty to felony DUI with a minor, court records show. She’s scheduled for trial Nov. 23 in that case.

