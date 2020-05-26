Bismarck woman faces alcohol, child neglect charges in 3 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman who allegedly chucked an empty alcohol container out her vehicle's window while driving with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit faces DUI and felony child neglect charges after being stopped with her 3-year-old daughter in the vehicle, according to court documents.

It was the third time in two months that Gina Fracassi, 39, of Bismarck, has had a run-in with authorities that involved alcohol and a child, according to court records.

Police following up on a report of a drunken driver stopped Fracassi on Friday evening on North 15th Street. The officer pulled to the side of the street after spotting her vehicle and said he saw her throw an empty alcohol can out of her vehicle’s window as she drove by the patrol car.

Fracassi after being pulled over allegedly was unable to answer questions and needed assistance in standing, the officer's affidavit said. The officer smelled “a heavy odor of alcohol” even though he was wearing a mask over his nose and mouth. He could not safely perform field sobriety tests because the stop was made on an incline, Fracassi was wearing flip-flops, and she had difficulty standing due to her level of intoxication, the affidavit said. A chemical breath test showed her blood alcohol content was nearly 0.31%. The legal limit in North Dakota is 0.08%.