Bismarck woman dies in I-94 crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash about 9 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 east of Bismarck, according to information from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 57-year-old woman’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

She was the driver of an eastbound 1988 Toyota Camry that authorities say crossed from the right lane to the left in an attempt to use a median crossover. The car was struck on the driver’s side by a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 64-year-old Bismarck woman. The Blazer was also eastbound and about to pass the Camry, the patrol said.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital and was pronounced dead there, authorities said. The driver of the Blazer had minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a Bismarck hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Bismarck Fire Department and Metro Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1