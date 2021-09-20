Bismarck woman dies after pickup-pedestrian crash

A Bismarck woman is dead following a pedestrian-pickup truck crash Saturday afternoon.
Leora Herrmann, 64, was crossing on the 2000 block of River Road to enter Pioneer Park when she was struck by the pickup driven by 79-year-old William Dethloff, according to police.
Herrmann suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. She died Monday.
Police are investigating and eventually will forward their report to the Burleigh County State's Attorney's Office for review.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
