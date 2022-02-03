Bismarck woman charged with theft of $200,000 from law firm

A 54-year-old woman is accused of stealing more than $222,000 from the Bismarck law firm where she worked for five years.

Barbara Norman, of Bismarck, is charged with felony theft, court records show. She faces the possibility of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Norman worked for Larson Latham Heuttl Law Firm from December 2014 until January 2020, according to an affidavit. After her resignation, an audit of the firm’s books by her replacement allegedly showed extra payroll payments of nearly $18,000; $94,000 from the firm’s account going to pay personal credit card bills; $43,000 in unauthorized company credit card charges; and a number of false accounting entries that showed electronic transfers to vendors for which there were no invoices or receipts.

Norman denied taking any of the firm’s money for personal use, the affidavit states. She’s been ordered to appear in court at a later date. No attorney is listed for her in court documents.

