Bismarck woman charged with theft from employer

A Bismarck woman is accused of bilking her employer out of more than $95,000 in credit card charges, altered wages and electronic transfers.

Carissa Hanson, 41, is charged with felony theft punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Police allege Hanson as office manager increased her hourly wage and boosted her 2021 income by more than $36,000, according to an affidavit. The business owner through his accountant also found credit card charges and electronic transfers for personal purchases, private school tuition and utility bills, police say.

No attorney is listed for Hanson in court documents. The portion of a police affidavit listing her employer is redacted.

