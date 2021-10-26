Bismarck woman charged with child abuse

A Bismarck mother is charged with felony child abuse after medical personnel reported to social workers and police that a 5-month-old baby had skull fractures that were not accidental.

Police say Kierra Station, 21, first denied but later admitted she struck the child sometime Thursday, according to an affidavit. Station allegedly grabbed the crying child from a swing, threw the baby to a couch and “slammed her open hand” on top of the child’s head, police said. After sleeping for two hours, the child awoke with rigid arms, convulsing hands, and eyes that were fixed to the left and unresponsive, according to authorities.