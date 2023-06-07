A Bismarck woman is charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death in connection with a man's fatal overdose on meth and fentanyl last year.

Kiara Twinn, 21, of Bismarck, allegedly found and bought what she thought was heroin in March 2022. She and another woman took it to that woman's apartment, where they and two others smoked it, according to an affidavit. A 39-year-old man overdosed and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. He was named in the affidavit only by the initials L.L. An autopsy report ruled the cause of death as mixed drug toxicity (meth and fentanyl).

Police continued to investigate in the following months. Twinn was jailed this past April for an undisclosed reason and allegedly told officers what happened. She told them that she had hidden in a closet when first responders arrived at the apartment in March 2022 because she was scared, according to the affidavit.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Twinn on Tuesday. Court documents do not indicate whether she might have an attorney. The charge against her carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.