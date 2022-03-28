Bismarck woman charged after allegedly pulling trigger of toy gun in soup cafe

A Bismarck woman faces a felony charge after allegedly pointing what police describe as a toy handgun at a staff member inside Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe and pulling the trigger.

Alena Bobtailbear, 24, was charged with terrorizing after last Friday's incident. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed weapon, brass knuckles. The felony charge carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Police say Bobtailbear had altered the toy gun to look real and pointed it in a staff member's face. She pulled the trigger and the toy gun made a "pop" sound, but no bullet fired, Officer Mathew James wrote in an affidavit. He said she appeared to pull the trigger twice, according to his review of the cafe's security camera footage.

Bobtailbear left the cafe but police later located her. She told police the "racist" staff members would let her have only two items of food and called the staffers a vulgar term, according to the affidavit. She told police she became fearful when a staff member grabbed her arm, prompting her to pull out the toy gun, the affidavit said.

Police asked her if she had other weapons, and she allegedly indicated that she had a pair of metal knuckles.

The staff member Bobtailbear allegedly pointed the gun at told police she feared for her life. She said Bobtailbear had been upset about the cafe's policy allowing a person to take only two items and was causing a scene, so the worker had asked her to leave, according to the affidavit.

Bobtailbear made an initial appearance in court on Monday. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

