Bismarck woman changes pleas in pedestrian death

An 85-year-old Bismarck woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to two felonies stemming from a June crash that killed pedestrian Amber Rebel.

Bertha Harper was scheduled for trial Wednesday morning on charges of negligent homicide and failure to report an accident. She pleaded guilty to both counts. She faces the possibility of a 10-year prison sentence.

Harper’s attorney, Tom Dickson, on Monday sought dismissal of the case, arguing that the Burleigh County State’s Attorney's Office practices selective prosecution based on a defendant’s stature in the community. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen denied the request. The trial was canceled and the change-of-plea hearing was placed on the court calendar later that day.

Police on June 3 responded to a report of a hit-and-run at a Gateway Avenue apartment building. Three people saw a white SUV make a right turn from the apartment driveway, strike a pedestrian and drive away, a Bismarck police officer testified at Harper’s preliminary hearing.

Video from a nearby business showed her vehicle leaving the area about the time the 911 call came in, and police found blue jean fibers on a tire of Harper’s vehicle. Rebel, 33, was wearing blue jeans at the time of the crash, the officer said.