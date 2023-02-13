A Bismarck woman has turned common elements provided by Mother Nature into a cozy place where she and her daughter can spend time outside without being cold.

StevieRae Gross, 32, built an igloo using frozen bricks formed with balloons, and slush as mortar to hold them together. It came about after another project -- a slide -- for her 2-year-old daughter didn’t pan out.

“Harley doesn’t like to wear gloves,” Gross said. “So I made a warm place.”

The structure is about 10 feet tall -- about the height of a basketball hoop -- and 33 feet around. A few of the roughly 1,000 balloon-shaped bricks on the outside act as steps to give Gross access to the roof, which she said is strong enough to support her.

Extension cords bring power to perimeter lights, entrance lights, and a chandelier suspended from the ceiling. Gross formed tables and chairs out of snow, and said the igloo has held four adults and Harley without being crowded. To her daughter “it’s humongous,” she said.

“We have snack time and just kind of lay back and are amazed by it,” she said.

The process wasn’t fast. Gross started in November, using a funnel to fill balloons with water. She then adding food coloring “kind of by feel,” which resulted in bricks in a variety of colors and shades. Once they were frozen she peeled away the balloon exterior and started putting slush around the round bricks to add layers on the igloo.

Before the roof was capped about a week ago the structure was cold because it became a sort of wind tunnel, Gross said. Now, “It’s warmer than outside by far,” she said.

“We get cooped up in our apartment,” Gross said. “I wanted someplace for us to play.”

A similar attempt last year was thwarted by a day of sun. This year the igloo is positioned so only the top gets sunlight. Gross continues to add snow as insulation, but she knows Mother Nature eventually will take away what she gave.

“Come summer we’ll put a pool out there,” she said. “It’s hard to imagine.”

When warmer temperatures arrive, Gross will focus on making her own tools so next year’s igloo comes together faster.

“I’ll be thinking about it all year,” she said.