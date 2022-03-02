Bismarck woman arrested on child neglect charge; apartment allegedly littered with trash

Bismarck police arrested a woman who they say kept a filthy apartment and let her child wander unsupervised in the hallway wearing only a soiled diaper.

Catherine Lein, 36, is charged with felony child neglect, according to court documents. She could face a five-year prison sentence if convicted.

Authorities said they found Lein asleep on the couch of an apartment littered with piles of clothing, garbage and open alcohol containers. The room was so full that officers didn’t see a man who was asleep on the floor until they stepped on him, according to an affidavit.

The child’s crib was unusable because several items were piled on it. It appeared she hadn't been bathed in days, authorities say. They didn't give her age.

Police on Tuesday responded to a call for a welfare check on the child, according to an affidavit. The person who called police said the child earlier had been outside and unsupervised. The temperature at the time was 26 degrees.

Lein’s initial court appearance was Wednesday. Defense attorney Justin Balzer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

