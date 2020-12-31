Bismarck woman accused of stabbing ex-husband scheduled for trial in April

A Bismarck woman charged with attempted murder told police at the scene of a November car crash that she stabbed her ex-husband because it was the only way she could be free of him, an officer testified on Thursday.

The suspect, Melanie Nimley, 44, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, terrorizing, unlawful entry to a vehicle and child neglect.

Bismarck Police Officer Nicholas Hoffert during the hearing said Nimley had blood on her hands when he found her in the back seat of the car after the Nov. 18 crash on Ithaca Drive. Her ex-husband, Sullivan Nimley, was on the sidewalk with a knife in his hand.

Melanie Nimley told police she was tired of dealing with her ex-husband over money issues, the officer said. She allegedly took a kitchen knife from her home, went to a location where she knew her ex-husband would be, and waited for him in his car outside a convenience store. As he drove her home, Melanie Nimley allegedly put the knife to his throat, and he grabbed at the knife and suffered a cut to his cheek.

Melanie Nimley then stabbed him near his right shoulder blade and caused him to lose control of the car, Hoffert said. Sullivan Nimley was able to take the knife from his ex-wife and get out of the car before authorities arrived.