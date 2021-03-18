Bismarck woman accused of brandishing handgun in shoplifting incident

A Bismarck woman who police say kicked and threatened to shoot employees of a retail store when they confronted her about shoplifting has been charged with felony robbery and terrorizing.

Hannah Schreiber, 36, also is charged with misdemeanor simple assault, court records show.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police were called to Menards on Tuesday on a report that a woman had placed several items in a large bag near the back of the store, according to a police affidavit. Schreiber allegedly passed the checkout lanes with unpaid merchandise and was stopped by store employees. She pushed them, kicked them in the legs and said “I have a gun and I will shoot both of you,” the affidavit states.

Schreiber allegedly brandished a handgun when an employee followed her to her vehicle to get a description.

Police arrested Schreiber a few blocks away. She admitted to the theft and told officers where the merchandise and gun were located, police said.

Schreiber was in custody pending $50,000 bail. She made her initial court appearance Wednesday. An attorney is not listed for her in court records. A robbery conviction carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.