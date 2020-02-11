Bismarck woman accused in alleged belt discipline incident

A Bismarck woman is charged with felony child abuse in an incident in which she allegedly was using a belt for discipline.

Jasmine Cachu, 28, was charged after an 8-year-old came to school on Monday with bruises on his face and body. She made her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Police in an affidavit noted bruising above the child’s left eye, across his nose, and on his upper and lower left arm and shoulder, right shoulder and right upper arm. Cachu told police the child “turned around at the wrong time” as she was about to spank him with a belt and she accidentally hit him in the face. She told police the bruises on the child’s back could have been from the same incident, the affidavit says. She could not explain the bruises on the boy’s arms and told police he bruises easily.

An attorney is not listed for Cachu in court documents.

