 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck, Williston firefighters to help with hurricane recovery efforts
0 Comments

Bismarck, Williston firefighters to help with hurricane recovery efforts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bismarck, Williston firefighters

From left to right, Lydia Citta and Scott Nelson of the Bismarck Rural Fire Department and Colton Gutknecht, Mike Walters, Paul Riley and Juan Wagner of the Williston Fire Department left Wednesday to help with hurricane recovery in Louisiana. 

 PROVIDED

Six North Dakota firefighters will head to Louisiana this week to help with recovery efforts following one of the strongest hurricanes the country has seen.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, struck Louisiana on Sunday, causing flooding and leaving thousands without power or water. It was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the U.S. and had winds of up to 150 mph, according to The Associated Press.

The group of firefighters includes Lydia Citta and Scott Nelson from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department and Colton Gutknecht, Mike Walters, Paul Riley and Juan Wagner of the Williston Fire Department. They assembled in Bismarck Wednesday and will go to Baton Rouge over the next two days.

The firefighters will work under another fire department using their 2,500-gallon and 3,000-gallon water tenders and assist with structural fire suppression missions.

“The Bismarck Rural Fire Department is honored to help support recovery efforts and our members did not hesitate to answer the call,” Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said.

The team is expected to return in late September.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News