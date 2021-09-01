Bismarck, Williston firefighters to help with hurricane recovery efforts

Six North Dakota firefighters will head to Louisiana this week to help with recovery efforts following one of the strongest hurricanes the country has seen.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, struck Louisiana on Sunday, causing flooding and leaving thousands without power or water. It was the fifth most powerful storm to hit the U.S. and had winds of up to 150 mph, according to The Associated Press.

The group of firefighters includes Lydia Citta and Scott Nelson from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department and Colton Gutknecht, Mike Walters, Paul Riley and Juan Wagner of the Williston Fire Department. They assembled in Bismarck Wednesday and will go to Baton Rouge over the next two days.

The firefighters will work under another fire department using their 2,500-gallon and 3,000-gallon water tenders and assist with structural fire suppression missions.

“The Bismarck Rural Fire Department is honored to help support recovery efforts and our members did not hesitate to answer the call,” Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said.

The team is expected to return in late September.

