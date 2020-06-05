Bismarck warning sirens plagued with problems, leading to war of words

Nelson questions whether the problems are indeed systemwide.

"It’s on individual sites, individual repeater sites where you have a power supply fail or something along those lines. It hasn’t been having any major system problems, besides this last one," Nelson said. "Anything before that was like, either operator error or something else. I wasn’t aware of anything more than that."

He said Dakota Communications is still "100% trouble-shooting" the most recent failure, but he believes it was a defect with the system's self-check program and that it's now fixed.

Nelson said he's been doing work on Bismarck's sirens for more than 10 years and often communicates with Stockert.

"There aren’t a lot of problems going on, just here and there, things going in and out," Nelson said.

Changes have been made on the dispatching side of things, which is beyond the control of Dakota Communications, according to Nelson.

"Right now, I’m just as frustrated sometimes as like, what is going on, people make changes and I’m not in the loop or whatever," he said.