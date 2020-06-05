Bismarck warning sirens plagued with problems, leading to war of words

Bismarck emergency management officials are working to fix systemwide failures that have occurred during testing of the outdoor warning sirens that alert residents of an incoming storm or a civil emergency.
However, they have experienced delays with the local vendor responsible for repairs and are looking to bypass it by purchasing a new system.
Five systemwide failures have occurred since January 2019, including tests conducted last year in January, August, September and November and the most recent test conducted in late May, Emergency Manager Gary Stockert said.
“The siren itself is fine. Once in a while, one or two might need to be maintained a little bit. But when you have systemwide failures … what that tells us is it’s the activation system,” Stockert said.
Public works department employees can fix sirens that have mechanical or power-related issues, but they turn to Dakota Communications for any issues with the technology used to activate the sirens, according to Stockert.
“I’ve been working and hounding Dakota Communications’ Mark Nelson to get out there and get this taken care of. The bottom line is … it just hasn’t been fixed, it hasn’t been reliable,” Stockert said. "He’s had good intentions, but we just haven’t had a good success rate."
Nelson questions whether the problems are indeed systemwide.
"It’s on individual sites, individual repeater sites where you have a power supply fail or something along those lines. It hasn’t been having any major system problems, besides this last one," Nelson said. "Anything before that was like, either operator error or something else. I wasn’t aware of anything more than that."
He said Dakota Communications is still "100% trouble-shooting" the most recent failure, but he believes it was a defect with the system's self-check program and that it's now fixed.
Nelson said he's been doing work on Bismarck's sirens for more than 10 years and often communicates with Stockert.
"There aren’t a lot of problems going on, just here and there, things going in and out," Nelson said.
Changes have been made on the dispatching side of things, which is beyond the control of Dakota Communications, according to Nelson.
"Right now, I’m just as frustrated sometimes as like, what is going on, people make changes and I’m not in the loop or whatever," he said.
When the outdoor warning sirens are activated at the Central Dakota Communications dispatch center, a signal is sent out of a base station using software and radio receiver technology, Stockert said.
Mike Dannenfelzer, director of the dispatch center, said the activation console is working at their end and that they are able to activate Mandan’s warning sirens.
“It’s just something with Bismarck’s network,” he said.
Stockert said he has consulted with electrical department supervisor Paul Lies, whose crew helps monitor sirens, to confirm that systemwide failures are indeed occurring.
Lies said that while there are individual sirens that sometimes fail, systemwide failures have been an issue.
The sirens spin and emit sound as designed when he and members of his crew go to manually test them, leading him to believe the problem is with the radio signal, he said.
Stockert said Nelson is trying to blame dispatchers for the issues, and that the city has sent Nelson two letters urging him to get the issues fixed.
City Attorney Jannelle Combs confirmed to the Tribune that she sent letters to Dakota Communications last September and November. She said she got a phone call back from Nelson after the first letter.
Stockert said he's had other issues with Dakota Communications regarding individual sirens that aren't getting fixed. For example, he said, siren No. 6 at the corner of Wachter Avenue and South Reno Drive has worked only twice in 17 months.
Because of the issues, Stockert is going before the Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday to ask for money for a new activation system. A memo from Stockert to the commission includes estimated costs of $97,000 for a one-way activation system and $194,000 for a two-way activation system.
“Our lack of faith and our frustration with Dakota Communcations has kind of backed us into a corner here," Stockert said. “We can't be limping along with this system. It’s worked for a number of years, and I don’t know why things went so far south since January of 2019."
The outdoor warning siren test typically occurs at 9:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month, but two tests per month were conducted last summer due to the systemwide issues, Stockert said.
Bismarck has 24 sirens that blast a 135 decibel alarm to warn residents to get indoors to safety as severe weather approaches, such as a tornado. The sirens have a radius of 1 mile, with the sound weakening as one gets further away from it.
A map of the sirens’ locations is available at www.bismarcknd.gov/1030/Sirens.
However, people shouldn’t rely on the sirens when they are indoors, as the system isn't designed to penetrate the walls of every home and business in the city, according to Stockert.
“We always preach this anyways, is individuals should never rely solely on one system,” he said. “We want you to make sure that you have your other ways of receiving alerts, whether it’s through local media or weather apps, monitoring the National Weather Service, those types of activities.”
He recommends the All Hazards NOAA Weather Radio to receive alerts from the National Weather Service while indoors.
The programmable radio connects to a nationwide network of stations that broadcasts weather warnings from the nearest weather service office. The network covers a vast majority of the continental U.S. North Dakota is covered by the network, minus a portion of Divide and Burke counties in the northwestern corner of the state.
More information is available at www.bismarcknd.gov/1034/Weather-Radio---All-Hazards.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!