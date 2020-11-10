Bismarck Veterans Day ceremony scaled back due to pandemic

"It's pretty short this year, and if people want to attend outside, they can, or if they want to watch it livestreamed, they'll be able to do that as well," Fetch said.

Face masks will be available and encouraged for attendees, she said.

"We want people to wear masks because it's the right thing to do," she said.

If the day is bright, the sun will shine through an opening in the wall of the memorial, illuminating the state of North Dakota on a globe.

"It's very special," Rios said.

Wednesday is forecast to be partly cloudy in the late morning, with a chance of sun from time to time, according to Bismarck National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Abeling.

"There will be some clouds, but it won't be 100% cloud coverage, so you definitely have a chance to see the memorial have sun shine on the globe, but can't guarantee it," he said.

The forecast looks dry for Wednesday. Temperatures are likely to be in the upper 20s during the ceremony, and a wind chill from 15 mph winds could be as low as the upper single digits to the teens. Abeling said ceremony attendees should dress warmly, wear gloves and cover their heads.