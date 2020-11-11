Bismarck upgrading land records management system

The city of Bismarck is upgrading its land records management system, and the eTRAKiT application system will be down from 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

The public will not be able to apply for permits, projects and licenses during that time, or schedule inspections through the system. People still can call 701-355-1465 to schedule an inspection.

Final building inspections will not be conducted on Friday.

The upgraded eTRAKiT application system will have features such as faster speed and eCheck payment availability that will make it more user-friendly for applicants and contractors, according to the city. The option to request an invoice through eTRAKiT is being removed, but registered contractors will be able to request an invoice as part of their application process.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1541/Online-Permits-Projects-and-Licenses.

