All types of electric scooters will now be allowed on some Bismarck streets through a recent ordinance update by the City Commission.

Commissioners also updated the city's agreement with Bird Rides Inc., a stand-up electric scooter rental company that has been operating in Bismarck since 2021. The changes were primarily to reflect the amended ordinance.

Scooters other than Bird scooters previously were prohibited from operating on all public streets, including crossing the street. Operators would have to get off the scooter and push it across a street. Scooters could also not be operated from sunset to sunrise. Bird scooters were exempt from those rules.

All motorized scooters can now be operated on public sidewalks and on streets with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less, in bike lanes, and on sidewalks outside of the central business district.

Scooters can also now be operated a half hour after sunset to a half hour before sunrise if equipped with at least one head lamp, one tail lamp, and brakes, all in working order.

The changes come after a “Bird scooter trial” period, according to City Attorney Jannelle Combs. Motorized scooters were banned from downtown prior to 2021.

Combs told the commission that the changes will "put everyone on the same playing field whether they’re renting from Bird or have their own motorized scooter. So the law applies equally no matter where your scooter is from."

Both items passed unanimously after a March 28 public hearing during which no one spoke.

"I think (Bird) has been good for our community because the last couple of years that we've done this I've seen a lot of people use it," Commissioner Greg Zenker said.