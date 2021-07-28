Bismarck unveils electric vehicle fast charging stations

Bismarck is no longer a city without options for quickly charging up electric vehicles.

The city unveiled two fast charging stations Wednesday, one at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau and another at the Bismarck Airport. They can provide a vehicle a nearly full charge in about a half hour.

The stations are the first of their kind in Bismarck. The city has several others, but they are not as powerful and it can take a vehicle a number of hours to fully charge up. Tesla installed a series of fast chargers one year ago near T.J. Maxx in the Pinehurst Square shopping center, but they are not compatible with non-Tesla cars.

Electric vehicle owners can also charge up their cars at home, but that too takes hours.

"We now have laid the groundwork for EV charging to be a connecting point across the region, ensuring EV travel is possible across the entire state of North Dakota," Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said.

North Dakota has ranked among the worst states in the nation for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Surrounding areas such as eastern Montana and South Dakota also contribute to a regional gap.