Bismarck unveils comprehensive plan draft; public feedback welcomed

Bismarck city officials have released a draft of a comprehensive plan that aims to guide the community's growth over the next quarter century.

The draft of the 61-page Together 2045 Comprehensive Plan is available at Bismarcknd.gov/Together2045. It deals with a dozen topics, including land use, transportation, economic development, public health and housing. State law requires that zoning regulations for a municipality comply with a comprehensive plan.

“Together 2045 is a chance for the whole community to share a vision for how Bismarck can grow and prosper over the next 25 years," Mayor Mike Schmitz said. "This plan will provide guidance to the community as it develops into the future to attain collectively established goals.”

A public meeting with a plan overview and opportunity for public comment will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, in the Tom Baker Room at the City-County Office Building at 221 N. Fifth Street.

The city is accepting public feedback until Sept. 9. The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold formal public hearings in the fall, with the plan eventually going to the City Commission.

