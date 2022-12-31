 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck Tribune won't print Monday edition due to holiday

The Bismarck Tribune will not deliver a print edition on Monday, to enable employees to spend New Year’s Day with their families.

The Tribune will publish an e-edition on Monday that is available to all subscribers at www.bismarcktribune.com. An e-edition also will be published on Sunday, following our usual schedule.

For the latest local, national and world news throughout the holiday weekend, visit our website.

Readers can enjoy their favorite Monday puzzles and comics when they are published in Tuesday’s edition.

- Amy Dalrymple, Editor

