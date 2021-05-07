Bismarck Tribune staff win several awards at North Dakota newspaper contest

Bismarck Tribune journalists and advertising staff received several top honors in the annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. Results were announced in a virtual presentation Friday.
The Tribune received a special award for public notice journalism for reporting on the North Dakota Department of Health Vaccine Committee, which initially met without providing a public notice.
Tribune staff also won first place for front page design, section/feature front design and website; second place for online coverage of breaking news and overall design excellence; third place for sports page, editorial, editorial page, standing news front and special news section.
A photograph of a nurse in the Sanford Bismarck COVID-19 unit by Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary was selected as photo of the year in the daily newspaper division.
McCleary also received first-place wins in the categories of news photo and spot news photo; second place for feature photo and picture story; third place pictorial photo; and honorable mention portrait.
The awards were announced after the association’s annual meeting. Tribune Editor Amy Dalrymple was elected president of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
Several other staff members received awards for work published in 2020:
-- Jack Dura won first place awards for government series, agriculture coverage and headline writing; and third place personal column - serious.
-- Dura and reporters Amy R. Sisk and Sam Nelson won third place feature series.
-- Sisk received first place for government reporting and spot news; second place personal column - serious, and agricultural photo; and third place headline.
-- Sisk and Blake Nicholson won second place reporting series. Nicholson also won second place agricultural coverage.
-- Travis Svihovec won second place headline writing and honorable mention for sports feature.
-- Tom Stromme won third place for spot news photo and outdoor recreation photo; and honorable mention sports photo.
-- Jason Heupel won second place informational graphic.
-- Scott Volkert won first place food ad and first place health care ad.
-- Kara Zimmer won first place for promotion of newspaper advertising; second place for promotion of newspaper readership and second place promotion of community.
-- Zimmer and Brenda Voigt won first place special advertising section.
-- Rachel Schwehr won first place vehicle ad; third place for apparel ad and health care ad; and honorable mention for outdoors/sports ad and use of color.