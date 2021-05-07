Bismarck Tribune staff win several awards at North Dakota newspaper contest

Bismarck Tribune journalists and advertising staff received several top honors in the annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. Results were announced in a virtual presentation Friday.

The Tribune received a special award for public notice journalism for reporting on the North Dakota Department of Health Vaccine Committee, which initially met without providing a public notice.

Tribune staff also won first place for front page design, section/feature front design and website; second place for online coverage of breaking news and overall design excellence; third place for sports page, editorial, editorial page, standing news front and special news section.

A photograph of a nurse in the Sanford Bismarck COVID-19 unit by Tribune photojournalist Mike McCleary was selected as photo of the year in the daily newspaper division.

McCleary also received first-place wins in the categories of news photo and spot news photo; second place for feature photo and picture story; third place pictorial photo; and honorable mention portrait.

The awards were announced after the association’s annual meeting. Tribune Editor Amy Dalrymple was elected president of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.