Bismarck Tribune Sport Show returns for 51st year

The calendar says it’s not yet spring, but the 51st annual Bismarck Tribune Sport Show means spring isn’t far away.

The Bismarck Event Center will be filled with recreational vehicles, boats and all kinds of outdoors gear Feb. 12-14. Safeguards will be in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, but those protocols will have only a small impact on the event.

“We have to comply with certain regulations,” said Kara Zimmer, the Tribune's marketing and promotions manager. “The capacity will be different as far as foot traffic and the amount of vendors.”

Zimmer said some vendors won’t be there again, but that this year will see some new vendors. More than 65 vendors are expected.

“We’ve just had to play it by ear,” Zimmer added. “We’re lucky that we get to have it in-person and don’t have to do it virtually.”

Zimmer said the largest vendors will be back, including Capital R.V. Centers, Moritz Sport and Marine, River City Sports, Vallely Sport and Marine, and Roughrider RVs.