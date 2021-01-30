Bismarck Tribune Sport Show returns for 51st year

The calendar says it’s not yet spring, but the 51st annual Bismarck Tribune Sport Show means spring isn’t far away.
The Bismarck Event Center will be filled with recreational vehicles, boats and all kinds of outdoors gear Feb. 12-14. Safeguards will be in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, but those protocols will have only a small impact on the event.
“We have to comply with certain regulations,” said Kara Zimmer, the Tribune's marketing and promotions manager. “The capacity will be different as far as foot traffic and the amount of vendors.”
Zimmer said some vendors won’t be there again, but that this year will see some new vendors. More than 65 vendors are expected.
“We’ve just had to play it by ear,” Zimmer added. “We’re lucky that we get to have it in-person and don’t have to do it virtually.”
Zimmer said the largest vendors will be back, including Capital R.V. Centers, Moritz Sport and Marine, River City Sports, Vallely Sport and Marine, and Roughrider RVs.
“We still have tons of smaller vendors,” Zimmer said. “We do have a lot of new vendors, which is great. And we’ll still have many of the same activities we’ve had. We’ll have mini-golf, photo booth and family fun night with mascots and a scavenger hunt. A lot of things are still going on.”
The three-day event also features a return of the popular DockDogs on Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Among the competitors will be yellow lab Crosby and his owner Seth Lothspeich of Bismarck. The pair has been competing in and winning tournaments since 2018 after getting their start at the Bismarck Tribune Sport Show.
“The Upper Midwest has some of the best DockDogs there are,” Lothspeich said. “We have some of the best in the world in North Dakota. You get a lot of dogs coming in here. I look forward to it every year.”
Seminars are another popular part of the Sport Show. This year’s lineup features Saturday sessions from pro anglers Jason Mitchell, Ted Takasaki and Zach Axtman.
Casting and reeling will give way to peddling on Friday as bicycle mechanic and former pro bicycle racer and coach Jairo Ramos of 701 Cycle and Sport in Bismarck presents Half the Wheels, Twice the Fun kids bike rodeo.
The COVID-19 protocols for the event include reduced capacity inside the Event Center. Masks are recommended and will be available to those who would like them. Booths will be separated by 6 feet, with larger equipment vendors separated by curtains. The flow of traffic will be directed to accommodate social distancing in walkways. Seating for seminars and the DockDogs will include social distancing. Other sanitation and social distancing measures will be in place.
The show runs from 3-8 p.m. Feb. 12; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Admission is $6 per adult, $2 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. Kids 6-12 get in for $1 on Friday. Parking is free all three days.
For more information, visit www.bismarcksportshow.com.