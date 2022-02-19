Bismarck Tribune seeks nominations of nurses

The Bismarck Tribune and local hospitals are teaming up again to recognize outstanding nurses in Bismarck, Mandan and the surrounding area.

The Tribune is seeking nominations from the public of nurses who have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health are the presenting sponsors of “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” which honors nurses who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care.

Raumi Kudrna, vice president of patient care services for CHI St. Alexius Health, said nurses continue to rise up and lead.

“I continue to be humbled by their compassion, perseverance and grace as they work tirelessly to care for our community and region, taking time away from their own loved ones to continue caring for others,” Kudrna said.

Ten honorees will be featured in a special section published in the Tribune on May 6 in honor of National Nurses Week. Nominations are open to the public through March 14, and the voting period will be March 17-24. Nine honorees will be selected by a local panel of judges, and one nominee will be selected as readers’ choice.

Wendy Kopp, vice president of nursing for the Sanford Health Bismarck region, said it’s important to show appreciation to nurses for the support they provide patients every day.

“As a nurse, you care for people during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives,” Kopp said. “Nurses are there to welcome us into the world, help us transition into the next and everywhere in between.”

Nominations can only be made online, at www.bismarcktribune.com/contests. Nominators are asked to fill out a questionnaire and provide a narrative, with as many details as possible, on how their nominee has made a difference. Those making nominations are asked to provide the nurse's name, place of employment, information on how the nurse has made a difference, and a photograph.

The top 10 nurses will be recognized at an event on May 11. An additional award will be presented to the Health Care Hero of the Year.

