Bismarck Tribune recognized for general excellence

Bismarck Tribune journalists and advertising staff received several top honors during the annual North Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest over the weekend.

The Tribune was awarded first place general excellence in the large multiday division.

Photojournalist Mike McCleary won the community service award for his four-part series called Hunger in Plain Sight. McCleary spent seven months investigating food insecurity in the region to produce the photo and story package.

“This was a masterpiece of a series,” judges wrote. “The reporting is the kind that takes a special touch from someone willing to put in the time to really get to know the people he is covering, to see beyond the surface of an issue.”

McCleary also received first place awards for reporting series, pictorial photo and agriculture photo; second place for portrait photo, spot news photo and outdoor recreation photo; and third place for news photo.

The Tribune won first place awards for sports page, best website, overall design excellence and online coverage of breaking news.

The team of Amy R. Sisk, Sam Nelson, Travis Svihovec, Blake Nicholson and Jack Dura received first place agricultural coverage for a series on the drought.

Several staff members received awards for work published in 2021:

– Dura won first place awards for feature series, government series and spot news; third place for government reporting, headline and outdoor recreation photo; honorable mention for reporting and feature photo.

– Sisk won first place awards for business news reporting; second place for spot news; honorable mention for personal column - serious.

– Nicholson won first place personal column - serious.

– Svihovec won first place personal column - humorous.

– Dave Selvig received honorable mention for sports column.

– Tribune staff also won second place awards for editorial page and special news section and third place for editorial.

– Gene Holwegner won first place awards for entertainment/liquor ad and outdoors/sports ad; and second place for digital ad.

– Lisa Doll won first place awards for vehicle ad and agricultural ad; second place home/gardening ad; third place small space ad and use of color; honorable mention for single ad.

– Cindy Jacob won first place financial ad and honorable mention for signature page.

– Lisa Weisz won first place promotion of newspaper readership; second place for promotion of newspaper advertising; and third place for promotion of community.

– Weisz and Brenda Voigt won second place for special ad section.

– Rachel Schwehr won second place food ad and apparel ad.

