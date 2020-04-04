Bismarck Tribune, other Lee newspapers to furlough employees amid coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s two largest newspapers announced steps this week to trim costs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bismarck Tribune, along with all other newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises Inc., will furlough employees or cut pay in response to a drop in advertising revenue.

Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, told employees this week that they would either be furloughed for two weeks in the fiscal third quarter, or see their salaries cut by the equivalent. Some Tribune employee furloughs will start next week.

Lee executives will take a 20% pay cut.

Mowbray called the recent work at Lee newspapers “outstanding” and complimented reporters and editors for their “passion, hard work and dedication” over the past few weeks.

“No one foresaw the challenges this pandemic would bring, but you have all reacted with incredible creativity and resiliency and have managed to deliver your best work under difficult circumstances,” Mowbray wrote in an email.

While digital subscriptions have seen an “uptick,” Mowbray said, advertising revenue has been “dramatically impacted now and for the near future.”