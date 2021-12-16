Bismarck Tribune online access free for holiday week

Access to online content on The Bismarck Tribune website will be free for eight days beginning Sunday, thanks to a partnership developed with North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions.

Like most news organizations, the Tribune allows subscribers unlimited access to content, while non-subscribers are limited in the content they may access. Access will be unlimited for everyone from Sunday through Dec. 26.

North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions is sponsoring the free access.

“We realize that local news and advertising are critical to both consumers and small business owners of our region, so our gift to both is to bring maximum visibility in the lead-up to Christmas," Director Tammy Ibach said.

Tribune President and Publisher Gary Adkisson said, “Access to reliable information has been foundational to The Bismarck Tribune for 148 years, and it has never been more critical than today.”

Enjoy unlimited access Dec. 19-26 at www.bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0