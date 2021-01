The Bismarck Tribune is reopening its front office on Monday after being open by appointment only due to coronavirus concerns.

The front office will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Masks and social distancing are required to protect the safety of customers and staff.

Customers also can continue to use the drop box at the front entrance, or contact us at 701-223-2500.

