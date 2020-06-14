Bismarck Tribune office reopens June 22 by appointment

Bismarck Tribune office reopens June 22 by appointment

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune will reopen its front office June 22, but is adjusting to be open by appointment only.

The Tribune closed the front office to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. The office will reopen but will now require customers to make an appointment.

Publisher Gary Adkisson said the adjustment is to protect the safety of customers and staff.

“We’re happy to reopen for our customers, but we’re going to do it differently,” Adkisson said.

To make an appointment, call 701-223-2500. A list of employee contact information also is available at bismarcktribune.com/contact/staff.

Customers also are encouraged to use the drop box outside the front entrance to make payments, drop off entries for the Prizeword puzzle and more. See Page B6 for additional information.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News