Bismarck Tribune named ‘Best of the Dakotas’
top story

Bismarck Tribune named ‘Best of the Dakotas’

Best of the Dakotas trophy

The Best of the Dakotas traveling trophy was awarded to the North Dakota Newspaper Association at the 2021 joint convention with the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

 PROVIDED

DEADWOOD, S.D. -- The Bismarck Tribune was recognized as “Best of the Dakotas” over the weekend during a joint convention of the North Dakota Newspaper Association and the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

The Tribune was honored in the category for daily newspapers in the two states that have a circulation over 7,000.

“Although all the entries were strong, the Tribune stood out for a number of reasons: excellent photography, an engaging editorial page with local editorials, outstanding local coverage and a clean and modern design,” the judges wrote.

The awards contest is held biennially during the two states’ joint convention, this year held in Deadwood. The Hillsboro Banner and the Jamestown Sun also were recognized, bringing a traveling trophy in the rivalry contest back to North Dakota.

“Residents of our state are fortunate to have unparalleled news coverage in their hometown papers, giving them the knowledge to make a difference and keeping our communities strong,” said North Dakota Newspaper Association Executive Director Sarah Elmquist Squires.

