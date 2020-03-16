Bismarck Tribune front office closed to public starting Tuesday

The Bismarck Tribune will close its front office starting Tuesday due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because the Tribune is concerned for the health of our employees and our customers, we have decided to close our front office," Publisher Gary Adkisson said. "Customers have many options for doing business with the Tribune, including by phone, email or our website. Customers who prefer visiting our physical facility will continue to have access to the drop box in the circle drive at our front entrance."
The Tribune's printing schedule has not changed.
Contact us at 701-223-2500 for assistance.
To submit an obituary, visit bit.ly/tribobits. Questions about obituaries also can be sent to obits@bismarcktribune.com or 701-250-8286.
Members can access their account information at visit bit.ly/tribmember.
To place a classified ad, call 701-258-6900 or go to dakotaclassifieds.com. Celebrate ads can be placed online at bismarcktribune.com/celebrate.