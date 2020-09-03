Bismarck Tribune changing to 6-day print schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune is moving to a six-day print schedule beginning Oct. 10 but will continue to have news and sports content online seven days a week.

The Tribune no longer will print a newspaper on Sundays. The Saturday edition will become the largest paper of the week and include the same news, features, advertising inserts and color comics that readers are used to receiving on Sunday.

Starting Oct. 11, a digital e-edition will be published on Sunday that will include local news and sports content. In addition, The Bismarck Tribune website will be updated with news and sports content seven days a week.

Publisher Gary Adkisson said the shift is part of a transformation from print to digital, as one-third of subscribers now access the Tribune online with digital-only subscriptions and more than half of all readers now access the Tribune online.

The new combined Saturday and Sunday print edition, or weekend edition, has proven to be a popular change across the nation, Adkisson said.