Bismarck Tribune changing to 6-day print schedule

The Bismarck Tribune is moving to a six-day print schedule beginning Oct. 10 but will continue to have news and sports content online seven days a week.
The Tribune no longer will print a newspaper on Sundays. The Saturday edition will become the largest paper of the week and include the same news, features, advertising inserts and color comics that readers are used to receiving on Sunday.
Starting Oct. 11, a digital e-edition will be published on Sunday that will include local news and sports content. In addition, The Bismarck Tribune website will be updated with news and sports content seven days a week.
Publisher Gary Adkisson said the shift is part of a transformation from print to digital, as one-third of subscribers now access the Tribune online with digital-only subscriptions and more than half of all readers now access the Tribune online.
The new combined Saturday and Sunday print edition, or weekend edition, has proven to be a popular change across the nation, Adkisson said.
“While we recognize that any kind of change to routines and habits is difficult, we believe our readers will find out what readers in Fargo, Rapid City and many other cities have found with this change, that having the biggest news product of the week a day early is helpful in planning weekend activities and in shopping,” Adkisson said.
Tribune carriers will continue to deliver the newspaper six days a week. Readers who receive their Tribune in the mail will continue to do so.
Print subscribers already have access to the content on the website and e-edition. For readers who haven’t yet tried the e-edition, the Tribune created an instructional video that outlines the steps to sign up at bit.ly/tribsignup.
The change is part of a trend that’s occurring in newspapers regionally and nationally. No other North Dakota newspaper prints seven days a week. Minot Daily News prints six days a week, according to the North Dakota Newspaper Association. The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and the Grand Forks Herald print two days a week, Williston Herald prints three days a week and The Dickinson Press prints one day a week.
“We will continue to move down the digital path, but at a rate consistent with what reader demand dictates,” Adkisson said.
