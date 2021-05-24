 Skip to main content
Bismarck treating elm trees for harmful pest
Bismarck treating elm trees for harmful pest

Bismarck's Forestry Division is beginning its battle against the European elm scale.

The insect feeds on elm trees by sucking sap from branches and leaves. Heavy infestations can cause stunted, miscolored foliage, premature leaf drop and dying branches. The insects produce large amounts of sticky honeydew; infested branches and leaves can become black with mold growth.

Forestry crews on Monday began injecting trees with insecticide in areas where elm trees are highly concentrated.

For more information, go to https://bismarcknd.gov/1399/Common-Pests-and-Diseases or call 701-355-1700.

