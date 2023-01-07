Bismarck to update water rates; seeks input from residents

Changes are likely coming to Bismarck residents’ utility bills next year after several years of complaints. Members of the public are being given a say in what form they should take.

The Bismarck City Commission is seeking input from residents to help the group choose the structure of future water and sewer rates. A survey and public meetings are planned.

Bismarck Public Works, which is responsible for maintaining the city’s infrastructure, has laid out numerous options for adjusting the water and sewer portion of utility bills. The department is recommending changes to balance the cost of service against revenue.

The current structure used by the city was put into place in 2018 and reflected in billing beginning in 2019. Water bills are calculated through a tier system, with every tier that a household passes increasing its bill. Some residents have complained about the system, saying their water bills are too high, particularly during the summer lawn-watering season. Others have said it has deterred lawn watering and led to unsightly brown lawns.

The city has said the water rates are structured in a way that ensures high water users are not subsidized by those who use less.

“About four years ago the city went to a tiered payment structure and now we are examining how that structure is working for the city of Bismarck and its residents,” City Commissioner Greg Zenker said.

“This time around, we are looking at a few different options: a similar tiered fee structure, a smaller tiered structure, or ways we could potentially apply a flat rate approach to utility billing,” he said.

The City Commission will weigh all of the options and pick a combination. The city has developed a short survey as one method for residents to share feedback on what method they would prefer to see used for the water utility rate moving forward. Survey results will be accepted from Jan. 30 through Feb. 12.

“We can’t stress enough how important feedback from our community is on this topic,” Zenker said.

Open-house-style informational sessions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Horizon Middle School Cafetorium and on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Wachter Middle School Cafetorium. Both will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

More information can be found at bismarcknd.gov/2093/2023-Utility-Rate-Update.