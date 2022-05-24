Bismarck to tackle European elm scale pest

The Bismarck Forestry Division has contracted Paul Bunyan Nursery to administer pesticide injections to manage the spread of European elm scale.
The insect feeds on elm trees by sucking sap from branches and leaves.
Boulevard elm trees will be marked with a green dot on the base of the tree prior to the injection. There are four areas that will be treated for the pest over next several months:
- North of Boulevard Avenue and south of Interstate 94 between State Street and North 19th Street.
- North of East Avenue D and south of East Divide Avenue between North Fourth Street and North Washington Street.
- West of North Second Street and east of North Bell Street between Main Avenue and Rosser Avenue.
- West of North 16th Street and east of North Fourth Street between East Main Avenue and East Avenue E.
Questions can be directed to the Forestry Division office at 701-355-1700, Option 3.