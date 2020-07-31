Bismarck to replace ailing siren activation system

Dakota Communications' Mark Nelson has questioned whether the failures were indeed systemwide. He attributed the failures to "operator error or something else," except for the most recent failure in May, which he believes was a manufacturing defect.

The outdoor warning sirens are activated at the Central Dakota Communications dispatch center, where the sirens' signal is sent out of a base station using software and radio receiver technology, according to Stockert.

The sirens typically are tested at 9:30 a.m. on the last Friday of each month, but commissioners in June ordered weekly tests as a public safety measure. The city’s 24 sirens will continue to be tested at noon on Fridays until the new system is installed.

No systemwide failures have occurred during testing since the most recent one in May, and Siren No. 6 successfully sounded three weeks in a row, Stockert said. He's unsure why the system randomly works sometimes and not at others.

"Your guess is as good as mine," he said.