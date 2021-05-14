Bismarck to reconvene Special Assessment Task Force

The Bismarck City Commission is reconvening its Special Assessment Task Force and is seeking applicants.

The task force revival comes after the Legislature passed a bill this session that allows cities to replace some special assessments with a fee. Local governments previously could not institute an infrastructure fee because of a 2017 law limiting their authority to levy taxes.

Bismarck learned of the 2017 law after it was already in place, when trying to replace street maintenance special assessments with a utility fee. The city advocated for the law allowing street utility fees for the past two legislative sessions.

Bismarck's fee would replace street maintenance special assessments. It would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.

The city is looking for applicants from south Bismarck to serve on the task force. To apply, fill out the form at www.bismarcknd.gov or call City Administration at 701-355-1300.

City commissioners Nancy Guy and Mark Splonskowski will be the committee's co-chairs. Representatives from north and central Bismarck, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC, Bismarck-Mandan Homebuilders Association, Bismarck-Mandan Board of Realtors, Bismarck-Mandan Apartment Association, Downtown Business Association as well as a Bismarck residential developer, manufactured home park owner/operator, and a mortgage lender and representatives and city staff will also serve on the task force.

