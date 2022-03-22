Bismarck to notify property owners of large valuation increases

The city of Bismarck's assessing division is mailing more than 8,000 notices to let property owners know their real estate valuations have increased.

The median sale price of residential property in 2021 was $309,950, up from 2020's median of $264,900. The increase is consistent with other major cities in the state and is due to economic growth in the community. Last year, the city sent about 3,000 valuation increase notices, according to City Assessor Allison Jensen.

"There's been value increases across the state from pretty much everybody I've talked to," she said. "And I've spoken to people in other states as well, and they're seeing similar increases."

Notices are sent to those who had property value increases of $3,000 and 10% or more of the previous year's assessed value.

Some properties might have increased in value because of improvements or additions owners made during the year, Jensen said. Other property values might have gone up because of the sales of comparable properties or expiring exemptions.

Property owners with questions should contact the city assessing division at 701-355-1630 before April 6 so that a property valuation review can be conducted before the Board of Equalization meets. After the division does a review, owners can appeal the valuation to the board on April 6 at 5:15 p.m. in the large conference room of the Public Works building at 601 S. 26th St.

Mandan's Assessing Department earlier this month said it was mailing property valuation increase notices to the owners of about 3,000 parcels, a quantity the department hasn't seen since 2016. Those who receive a notice can call 701-667-3232 prior to April 5 to initiate a review. Owners who want to appeal to the City Board of Equalization can do so on April 5 at 7 p.m. at Mandan City Hall following the City Commission meeting.

