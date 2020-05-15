Bismarck to hold annual deer and wild turkey archery hunting events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck Police Department plans to hold its annual deer and wild turkey archery hunting program on city properties in the fall.

Police are partnering with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, which has set archery deer season to start on Sept. 4 and the turkey archery season to open Oct. 10. The program has "aided in controlling problems linked to wild deer and turkeys entering the Bismarck area, particularly in residential areas southwest of the city, according to a proposal that city commissioners approved Tuesday.

Deer can cause vehicle crashes and damage people's yards. Turkeys also can be a nuisance for property owners.

The urban archery deer hunting program in Bismarck was started in 1987 and has taken place every year since with the exception of 2011, when it was canceled due to Missouri River flooding. The turkey program started in 2007.