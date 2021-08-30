Bismarck to hold 2022 budget hearing; proposal calls for property tax hike

Bismarck residents will have a chance to voice their thoughts on the preliminary 2022 city budget in September.

The city commission will hold a public hearing on the budget Sept. 14 before deciding on final approval.

The budget -- which includes almost $4 million in property tax increases -- is the second part of a plan the commission put into place last year to ensure city services are fully funded.

The 2022 preliminary general fund budget is just over $71 million, and the total preliminary budget is $330 million. As a comparison, the 2021 total budget is $238.6 million, and the general fund budget -- funded largely by property and sales taxes -- is about $58 million.

If the budget is approved, a property valued at $240,000 would see about $126 in new taxes. Residents would see about a 2% increase in water fees and a 5% increase in sewer fees, as well.

The preliminary budget focuses on public safety, cybersecurity, a plan to replace aging city equipment, reducing future costs for residents and sustaining existing levels of city services.

