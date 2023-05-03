The Bismarck Forestry Division will host a community recognition program and ceremonial tree planting on Friday in honor of State Arbor Day.

National Arbor Day is on the final Friday in April, but in North Dakota it's always the first Friday in May. It's celebrated annually to recognize the importance of trees, and to promote tree planting and care.

Bismarck's event is at 1 p.m. at Sertoma Park, 300 Riverside Park Road. It will take place near the Amusement Park and Sertoma Community Center. The public is welcome. The 2023 Arbor Day theme is: “Pay it Forward, Plant a Tree."

Each year a ceremonial Arbor Day tree is dedicated to a local resident whose efforts have made a significant contribution to Bismarck's urban forest. This year's tree planting will recognize retired Bismarck Parks Director Randy Bina for more than 33 years of service.

The Arbor Day Ceremony will include Apple Seed Awards presented for 2022 landscape beautification efforts on public property, Beautification Awards for 2022 landscape beautification efforts on private property, and recognition of 2022 Partners in Planting program sponsors.

Bismarck also will be celebrating 46 years as a Tree City USA. That program was started in 1976 by the Arbor Day Foundation in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to recognize communities that effectively mange public trees.

Mayor Mike Schmitz will read the Arbor Day Proclamation and give remarks. The Innovation School Teal and Purple Bands will give presentations. The tree planting will take place at the close of the program, weather permitting.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/forestry.