Bismarck to begin spraying for cankerworms Monday

The city of Bismarck will begin spraying for cankerworms on Monday.

Aerial spraying is expected to begin 30 minutes before sunrise, weather permitting. Spraying will occur from the southern city limits to Avenue C, west of Washington Street. The area west of Ward Road, from Avenue C to Edwards Avenue along with Pioneer Park and the riverfront, will be sprayed.

Areas to be treated are determined based on adult cankerworm monitoring from this spring and last fall. Monitoring has indicated high numbers of adult female cankerworms in these areas.

A contractor will spray with an environmentally safe product containing Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (Btk) that naturally eliminates the cankerworms but is harmless to pets, wildlife and people, the city said.

For more information and to view the spraying application map, go to the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov or call 701-355-1700.

