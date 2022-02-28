Bismarck to begin elm firewood eradication

Bismarck forestry crews will soon begin searching firewood piles for the elm bark beetle as part of the effort to protect trees in the city from Dutch elm disease.

Firewood can provide overwintering and breeding habitat for the beetle. Eliminating elm wood before spring destroys the overwintering beetles before they can emerge.

When conditions allow, city arborists will begin combing the city, using orange paint to mark elm wood found in firewood piles. Wood owners will be given a notice and asked to debark, burn or dispose of the wood within 10 days.

If a homeowner doesn't comply, the city can do the work and charge the homeowner, or take the homeowner to municipal court.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/forestry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0