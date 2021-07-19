 Skip to main content
Bismarck to accept applications for urban deer, turkey seasons
Bismarck to accept applications for urban deer, turkey seasons

A wild turkey walks on the recreation path along University Drive in south Bismarck in 2016.

 Tom Stromme

The city of Bismarck later this week will accept applications for the annual deer and turkey archery program.

The program aims to control deer and wild turkey populations in the city. Deer can cause vehicle crashes and damage people's yards. Turkeys also can be a nuisance for property owners.

The urban archery deer hunting program in Bismarck began in 1987 and has taken place every year since with the exception of 2011, when it was canceled due to Missouri River flooding. The turkey program started in 2007.

The city commission approved 25 permits this year. They'll be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications will be available on Friday from 6-7:30 a.m., at Nishu Bowmen Club, 1409 Riverwood Drive. People must apply in person.

Applicants must provide a photo ID, a city of Bismarck proficiency card, a general North Dakota hunting license and an archery stamp, and pay a $5 cash fee.

Questions can be directed to Animal Control at 701-355-1910. For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov.

The city hunts coincide with the state seasons. The statewide deer bowhunting season opens Sept. 3. The fall wild turkey season is tentatively set to open Oct. 9. 

