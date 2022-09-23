Bismarck teenager arrested in connection with motel shooting death

Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting Friday at a motel in Bismarck that police are treating as a homicide.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to Motel 6 for a report of a person shot in the chest. Officers found 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, unresponsive, and witnesses performing CPR. Thunder Shield was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses and other evidence led police officers and detectives to believe the teenager shot Thunder Shield and left the scene, according to police. Lt. Luke Gardiner said the suspect and Thunder Shield knew one another.

The investigation led to Warren, Minnesota, where the Marshall County Sheriff's Department took the Bismarck boy into custody around 7:10 a.m. Friday.

The teenager was being held at a juvenile detention facility in Minnesota. His name wasn't released because of his age. An extradition process will unfold to return him to Burleigh County to face a murder charge, according to police.

Authorities would not release information related to circumstances that led to the shooting, a possible motive and specific evidence, citing potential hindrance of prosecution.

Police said in a statement, "This was a targeted attack on a another person." The reason for the shooting is under investigation, according to Gardiner.

Motel 6 is in north Bismarck, between Interstate 94 and the old Kmart building.

It's the fifth homicide in the capital city this year.