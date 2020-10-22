Bismarck teen dies from gunshot wound

Law enforcement and medical first responders were called to the garage of a Silver City Lane residence at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving efforts were started and Grove was transported to Sanford Medical Center.

Grove’s wound was not self-inflicted, and the discharge of the weapon might have been accidental, Hulm said. He did not specify what type of firearm was involved. One other person was at the residence, the major said.