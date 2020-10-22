 Skip to main content
Bismarck teen dies from gunshot wound

A Bismarck teenager died Wednesday from a single gunshot wound.

Evan Grove, 14, died at a Bismarck hospital, Burleigh County Sheriff's Maj. Jim Hulm said.

Law enforcement and medical first responders were called to the garage of a Silver City Lane residence at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Lifesaving efforts were started and Grove was transported to Sanford Medical Center.

Grove’s wound was not self-inflicted, and the discharge of the weapon might have been accidental, Hulm said. He did not specify what type of firearm was involved. One other person was at the residence, the major said.

The public is not at any risk, according to Hulm.

